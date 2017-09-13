China Industrial Output Rises 6.0% In August

Industrial production in China was up 6.0 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 6.6 percent and was down from 6.4 percent in July.

The bureau also said that retail sales were up 10.1 percent on year – again missing expectations for 10.5 percent and slowing from 10.4 percent a month earlier.

Fixed asset investment advanced an annual 6.7 percent – also shy of forecasts for 6.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com