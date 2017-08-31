China Manufacturing PMI Jumps To 51.6 – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.

That’s up from 51.1, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new business surged at the quickest pace in more than three years, riding a wave of foreign demand.

Companies expanded their production schedules and buying activity, while business confidence rose to its highest level in five months.

