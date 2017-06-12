China's Auto Sales Decline In May

China’s vehicle sales decreased for the second straight month in May, though marginally, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.

Total vehicle sales declined 0.1 percent year-over-year to 2.1 million units in May. This was followed by a 2.2 percent drop in April.

During the first five months of the year, sales climbed 3.7 percent compared with the same period of 2016.

