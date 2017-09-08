China’s exports grew at a slower pace in August, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed Friday.
Exports increased 5.5 percent year-on-year in August, slower than July’s initially estimated 7.2 percent growth. Shipments were forecast to grow 6 percent.
At the same time, imports advanced 13.3 percent annually, faster than the expected growth of 10 percent.
As a result, the trade surplus totaled $42 billion in August versus the expected level of $48.5 billion.
China's Exports Growth Slows In August