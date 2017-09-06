COLOMBIA: Annual Inflation Rises To 3.87% In August And Nears 4% Limit

The Colombian Consumer Price Index rose 3.87% in August on an annual basis, after a 3.40% increase a month before, according to the country’s statistics office. The rate, however, is still within the 4% inflation limit set by the central bank for 2017.

Housing, transport, and food prices were the primary drivers of the higher annual inflation in Colombia in August, adding 2.39 percentage points to the rate change.

In a monthly comparison, the consumer price index in Colombia rose 0.14% in August, after posting a 0.05% deflation in July. The monthly reading came slightly above the 0.10% rate estimated by analysts consulted by the Colombian central bank.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com