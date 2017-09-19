COLOMBIA: Colcap Drops 0.09% On Bancolombia's Poor Performance

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.09% Tuesday, closing at 1,495.48 points due to the low performance of Bancolombia’s shares.

Andr?s Fonseca, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that Bancolombia ended the day with losses due to a profit-taking movement by investors after the gains obtained yesterday on the Hcolsel and FTSE indexes rebalance.

Avianca closed the day stable after reiterating its commitment to keep talking with the Colombian pilots union until reaching an agreement that avoids a strike call that already forced the company to suspend ticket sales in Colombia.

The shares of Canacol (+1.53%), Sura (+1.09%), Conconcreto (+0.98%), Davivienda (+0.67%), Corficolombiana (+0.55%), and ETB (0,38%) rose, while Cemargos (-0.78%), Grupo Aval (-0.75%), Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.64%), ISA (-0.43%), and ?xito (-0.39%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,901.90 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.23% fall, due to the rebound of reserve currencies in exchange markets.

