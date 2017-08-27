COLOMBIA: Colcap Drops 0.15% On Financials, Ecopetrol

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.15% Friday, closing at 1,475.17 points, due to the poor performance of financial shares and Ecopetrol. During the week, the Colombian market drop 0.13%.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, said that the underperformance shown by Bancolombia and other financial companies for the second consecutive session shows that the sector is going through a generalized portfolio deterioration following the central bank’s decision to cut interest rates.

Ecopetrol ended the day with losses (-0,73%) after announcing the liquidation of two subordinated companies in Europe: Ecopetrol Global Capital, in Spain, and ECP Oil and Gas, in Germany.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Comptroller’s Office warned that the shareholders of Ecopetrol’s Cartagena Refinery (Reficar), including the state, are being affected by a negative operating profit margin, while the company’s operation is far from the projections initially budgeted.

Avianca, for its turn, rose slightly (+0,18%) amid comments by the Copa Airlines chairman Pedro Heilbron favorable to be part of the strategic alliance that manages the Colombian airline with United.

The shares of Corficolombiana (+0,35%), Cemargos (+0,17%), Banco de Bogot? (+0,16%) and ISA (+0,15%) rose, while Canacol (-1,72%), Bancolombia (-0,77%), Sura (-0,49%) and Bancolombia preferencial (-0,37%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,924.10 Colombian pesos, marking a 1.24% fall. Camilo Silva, an analyst at Valora Inversiones, said that the lack of monetary policy information ceded by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen after a central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole has been interpreted by the market as her symbolic resignation letter to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, with whom she maintains strong differences.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com