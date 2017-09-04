COLOMBIA: Colcap Ends 0.48% Higher As Index Rebalancing Boosts Bancolombia

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, rose 0.48% Monday, closing at 1,501.38 points, boosted by Bancolombia’s shares.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, said that Bancolombia led the Colombian market amid a large trading flow on the eve of the rebalancing of the FTSE index.

Meanwhile, EEB rose 0.77% after it unveiled the results of the disposal of Promigas’ ordinary shares. Celsia, for its turn, gained 0.53% after the launch of Celsia Solar Yumbo, the first large-scale solar energy generation plant connected to the Colombian National Power System.

The shares of Bancolombia Preferencial (+1.91%), Bancolombia (+1.60%), EEB (+0.77%), Banco de Bogot? (+0.72%), and ?xito (+0.66%) rose, while Cemargos (-1.00%) and Conconcreto (-0,97%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,933.50 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.20% rise, due to increased geopolitical tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The Asian country test-launched a new and more powerful nuclear weapon this weekend, increasing the demand for safe assets, such as the US dollar.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com