Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / COLOMBIA: Colcap Ends 0.48% Higher As Index Rebalancing Boosts Bancolombia

COLOMBIA: Colcap Ends 0.48% Higher As Index Rebalancing Boosts Bancolombia

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, rose 0.48% Monday, closing at 1,501.38 points, boosted by Bancolombia’s shares.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, said that Bancolombia led the Colombian market amid a large trading flow on the eve of the rebalancing of the FTSE index.

Meanwhile, EEB rose 0.77% after it unveiled the results of the disposal of Promigas’ ordinary shares. Celsia, for its turn, gained 0.53% after the launch of Celsia Solar Yumbo, the first large-scale solar energy generation plant connected to the Colombian National Power System.

The shares of Bancolombia Preferencial (+1.91%), Bancolombia (+1.60%), EEB (+0.77%), Banco de Bogot? (+0.72%), and ?xito (+0.66%) rose, while Cemargos (-1.00%) and Conconcreto (-0,97%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,933.50 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.20% rise, due to increased geopolitical tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The Asian country test-launched a new and more powerful nuclear weapon this weekend, increasing the demand for safe assets, such as the US dollar.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.