COLOMBIA: Colcap Rises 0.41% On Tax Reform In The U.S.

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, rose 0.41% Wednesday, closing at 1,487.26 points due to the expectation created by the presentation of the tax reform in the U.S. Congress by President Donald Trump.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that the Colombian market closed higher in line with the stock markets in the United States and abroad due to the expectation related to Trump’s tax reform.

Meanwhile, Avianca fell again after the local pilots union did not accept the offer presented by the air company to put an end to the strike launched a week ago.

The shares of Cemargos (+2.16%), ISA (+1.32%), Ecopetrol (+0.72%), Bancolombia (+0.43%), Corficolombiana (+0.42%), and ETB (+0.39%) rose, while Banco de Bogot? (-0.85%), Suramericana (-0.55%), Canacol (-0.51%), and Avianca (-0.36%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,936.80 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.40% rise, amid the expectation of more radical moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve bank.

