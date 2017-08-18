COLOMBIA: Crude Oil Production Falls 0.06% On Month In July

Colombia’s average crude oil production in July reached 856,377 barrels per day, 0.06% lower than in the previous month, said the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The fall was due to the restriction on pumping in the Bicentenario pipeline.

Meanwhile, preliminary figures on gas production showed an 876,2 million cubic feet per day average, down by 2.18% compared to June.

