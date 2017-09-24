COLOMBIA: Crude Oil Production Up 0.25% In August On A Monthly Basis

The Colombian crude oil production during August reached 858,511 barrels per day on average, up 0.25% from July, said the South American country’s Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Meanwhile, the preliminary figure for gas production in August was 917.183 million cubic feet per day on average, up 4.68% over the previous month.

