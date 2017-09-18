COLOMBIA: Economists Expect Inflation To Close 2017 Above Target Ceiling

Colombian analysts expect September’s annual inflation to reach 4.18% on average, closing the year above the target range set by the country’s central bank, between 2% and 4%, according to economists consulted by the monetary authority in its monthly survey.
Meanwhile, the estimated benchmark interest rate for the monetary policy meeting scheduled for September is 5.16%, below the current rate of 5.25% per year.
By year-end, analysts expect a slighter rate decline on average, to 5.10% per year.
