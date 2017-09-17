COLOMBIA: Energy Consumption Growth Slows In August – XM

Energy demand in Colombia increased by 0.6% on year in August, according to XM, the operator of the Colombian National Interconnected System (SIN) and administrator of the Wholesale Energy Market in the South American country. In July, the demand had a 3.2% increase from a year before.

Discriminating by type of consumer, the demand by industry and commerce (unregulated market) decreased 1.08% market) increased energy consumption for the sixth consecutive month, growing by 1.43% in August.

By region, the area where the greatest growth occurred compared to August 2016 was Guaviare (+4.9%), while the area with the highest decrease was Choc? (-14.9%).

