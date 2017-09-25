COLOMBIA: Export Of Avocados To China In Final Arrangements

A Chinese health authority delegation is expected in Colombia next month as part of the procedures aimed at verifying the conditions of production of Hass avocado in the South American country before the start of its exports to China.

The Colombian government said that the good moment for local avocado producers is reflected in the fruit’s export figures, which increased 41% in between January and July, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Colombia’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Aurelio Iragorri, stressed the potential of this product and noted that “while we continue to celebrate admissibility in the United States, the final arrangements to enter China are ready.”

