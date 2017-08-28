COLOMBIA: FARC Holds Congress To Launch Political Party

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) launched a national congress on Sunday in Bogot? to decide on the name it will assume as a

political party and define its internal rules and principles. An official

announcement will be held Friday.

FARC’s leader Rodrigo Londo?o, alias “Timochenko,” said that the organization will change into a “new exclusively political organization that will exercise its activity by legal means.”

He added, however, that the FARC will keep its “ideological foundations” and project of society.

Meanwhile the former guerrilla’s number two, Luciano Mar?n, alias “Iv?n M?rquez,” acknowledged that the group must overcome social stigmatization to succeed in its transformation as a political party, within the framework of the peace agreement signed in 2016 with the Colombian government.

The Congress seeks to define the new basis on which the former guerrilla will be transformed into a political party for its insertion in civilian life.

