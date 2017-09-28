COLOMBIA: Government Accuses ELN Of Attacking Pipelines

The Colombian chief negotiator at the peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), Juan Camilo Restrepo, accused the guerrilla group of carrying out the recent attacks against the Ca?o Lim?n-Cove?as oil pipeline. The accusation comes to light only three days before the start of a bilateral cease-fire recently agreed in Quito, Ecuador.

“The ELN’s actions in recent days are truly insensitive and unexplainable and, of course, reprehensible because we are facing an ecological crime of enormous magnitudes,” Restrepo said in an interview with Caracol Radio.

Colombia’s state-owned oil company Ecopetrol has reported earlier that “illegal groups” attacked the Ca?o Lim?n-Cove?as oil pipeline in north-eastern Colombia, which on Tuesday had also been targeted by another attack in the department (state) of Norte de Santander, on the border with Venezuela.

Year-to-date, the Ca?o Lim?n-Cove?as oil pipeline was targeted in 46 attacks, including bombings, sabotage acts, and crude theft.

On September 4, the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced the bilateral ceasefire agreement that, according to Restrepo, “is the first peace document signed with the ELN in 50 years.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com