COLOMBIA: Industrial Production Rises The Most In Almost An Year In July

Colombia’s industrial output rose 6.2% in July on an annual basis, the highest increase in almost a year, boosted by higher activity in the oil refining and beverage sectors, according to the national statistics office.

The oil refining output grew by 10.8%, boosted by the increasing capacity of that segment, while the beverage sector output was 12.2% higher as companies build up their inventories and shipments to distributors.

The industrial sector sales rose 5.2% in July from a year before, also the best performance since August 2016, but the number of people employed in the sector decreased by 1.1% – the second worst result in 2017.

