COLOMBIA: World Bank's IFC Issues Bonds In The Country For US$ 11.65 Million

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group’s arm, sold 33.7 billion Colombian pesos (US$ 11.65 million) in bonds issued in local currency for the local market.

The sale of bonds is also part of IFC’s strategy to promote the development of capital markets in Colombia. The World Bank Group’s program could reach up to 3 trillion pesos in the next three years.

The issue will support IFC operations in Colombia, including financing projects in the South American country. “With this issue, we are again showing IFC’s leadership in the development of capital markets in Colombia,” said Carlos Pinto, manager of the World Bank Group’s Andean region division.

