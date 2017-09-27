Crude Oil Consolidates Recent Gains

Crude oil prices were flat Wednesday morning, holding recent gains after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude oil inventories.

Domestic stockpiles fell by 761,000 barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated Tuesday, compared with a 2 million barrels build expected.

The EIA is out with the government’s official data this morning at 10:30 am ET.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 1 cent at $51.90 a barrel, having touched the highest since April

On the economic front, the Commerce Department’s Durable Goods Orders for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 1.5 percent

The National Association of Realtors’ Pending Home Sales Index for August will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, narrower than 0.8 percent in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com