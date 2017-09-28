Crude Oil Creeps Toward Yearly Highs

Crude oil futures continued to rise Thursday morning amid expectations for strong demand from U.S. refineries getting back to normal after Hurricane Harvey.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday showed that domestic crude supplies fell by 1.8 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 22, defying expectations for a large build.

Meanwhile, OPEC insists that its supply quota plan with Russia is indeed re-balancing oil markets, albeit at a slower than expected pace.

The cartel has delayed announcing that it will extend supply cuts into 2018.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 50 cents at $52.64 a barrel, the highest since early June.

U.S. Gross Domestic Product data for the second quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET.

The economists are looking for real GDP growth of 3.1 percent, compared to 3.0 percent in the prior quarter. Real consumer spending is projected to be unchanged at 3.3 percent.

The Census Bureau’s International Trade in Goods for August will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $65.7 billion, compared to $65.1 billion in the prior year.

The Labor Department’s Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 275K from 259K in the previous week.

