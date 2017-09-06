Crude Oil Jumps Above $49

Crude oil futures jumped above $49 a barrel Wednesday morning as Hurricane Irma threatened rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph) as it hammered Leeward Island, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

U.S. inventories data will be out over the next two days. API figures are out this afternoon, followed Thursday by the EIA report.

In economic news, the U.S. trade deficit came in slightly wider in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $43.7 billion in July from a revised $43.5 billion in June.

