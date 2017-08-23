Crude Oil Still Below $48 After API Shows Draw

Crude oil futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning ahead of the official U.S. inventories data.

The Energy Information Administration’s Petroleum status report for the week that provides information on petroleum inventories in the U.S., will be available at 10.30 am ET.

Yesterday, industry data showed U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 3.6 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported, slightly more than expected following a much larger decline the week before.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 29 cents at $47.65 an ounce.

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for August will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 54.3, compared to 54.2 in the previous month.

