Crude Oil Stuck As Harvey Menaces Gulf Coast

Crude oil futures were little changed Tuesday morning, unable to trim yesterday’s huge losses amid fears that Hurricane Harvey will further disrupt energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is gathering strength for second run at landfall along the Texas-Louisiana coast.

Houston, a major U.S. city and home to significant oil companies, has been devastated by flooding in the wake of the storm’s first impact.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 4 cents at $46.61 a barrel. Analysts say demand for crude oil drop sharply as gasoline refineries are unable to operate.

Gasoline surged to $1.70 in the previous session and was holding near its highest since 2015.

The news on Harvey has overshadowed developments elsewhere. Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend their deal to limit crude oil production for another three months, WSJ reports.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com