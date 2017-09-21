Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens Further

Denmark’s consumer confidence weakened for the second straight month in September, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.
The consumer confidence index fell to 7.3 in September from 7.6 in August. In July, the score was 10.5.
Consumers’ financial situation over the last twelve months worsened in September, with the corresponding index falling to 4.7 from 5.8 in the prior month.
Meanwhile, their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved to 16.2 in September from 11.6 in August.
Households’ expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months worsened from 11.7 to 11.1.
