Denmark Industrial Production Falls For Second Month

Denmark’s industrial production declined for the second straight month in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in July, but much slower than the 3.8 percent decrease in June. In May, production had risen 3.3 percent.

Production in the mechanical engineering industry dropped the most by 6.0 percent in July, closely followed by furniture and other industries with 5.9 percent fall.

