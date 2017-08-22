Denmark Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Denmark’s retail sales decreased for the second straight month in July, though marginally, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.
Retail trade turnover edged down a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in July, the same rate of drop as in June.
Sales of food and other groceries declined 0.5 percent over the month and clothing and related sales slid by the same. At the same time, sales of other consumables increased 0.4 percent.
On an annual basis, retail sales declined 0.4 percent in July, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.
