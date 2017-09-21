Denmark Retail Sales Fall For Third Month

Denmark’s retail sales declined for the third straight month in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.
Retail trade turnover dropped a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in August, following a 0.2 percent fall in July.
Sales of food and other groceries decreased 0.1 percent over the month and clothing and related sales by 0.2 percent. Similarly, sales of other consumables fell 0.4 percent.
On an annual basis, retail sales rebounded 0.3 percent from July, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.
