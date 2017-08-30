Dollar Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of ADP Private Payrolls Data

ADP Employment Report for August will be issued at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 185,000, slightly up from 178,000 in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen, euro and the franc, it held steady against the pound.

The greenback was worth 1.1928 against the euro, 110.07 against the yen, 0.9576 against the franc and 1.2926 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.

