Dollar Drops After U.S. PPI

Following the release of U.S. producer price index for August at 8.30 am ET Wednesday, the greenback edged down against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.1989 against the euro, 109.96 against the yen, 0.9589 against the franc and 1.3281 against the pound around 8:32 am ET.
