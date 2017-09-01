Dollar Falls After U.S. Jobs Data

The Labor Department’s U.S. jobs data for August has been published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The greenback dropped against its major rivals after the data.

The greenback was trading at 1.1968 against the euro, 109.69 against the yen, 0.9558 against the franc and 1.2982 against the pound around 8:31 am ET.

