Dollar Falls Further Vs Most Rivals Following U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

Following the release of the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index in June at 10:00 am ET Friday, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency dropped further against the euro, franc and the yen, it changed little against the pound.

The greenback was trading at 1.1179 against the euro, 110.84 against the yen, 0.9735 against the franc and 1.2771 against the pound around 10:03 am ET.

