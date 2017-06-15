Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Industrial Production Data

At 9:15 am ET Thursday, the Federal Reserve has released industrial production figures for May. Following the data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.1149 against the euro, 110.26 against the yen, 0.9756 against the franc and 1.2744 against the pound around 9:17 am ET.
