Dollar Little Changed Following ISM Non-manufacturing Index

Following the release of Institute For Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index for August at 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.1927 against the euro, 109.06 against the yen, 0.9553 against the franc and 1.3057 against the pound around 10.03 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com