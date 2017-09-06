Dollar Mixed Ahead Of ISM Non-manufacturing Index

The Institute For Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET Wednesday. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 55.8, up from 53.9 in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the euro and the pound.

The greenback was worth 1.1923 against the euro, 109.00 against the yen, 0.9562 against the franc and 1.3049 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.

