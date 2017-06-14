Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. CPI, Retail Sales

The U.S. consumer price index and retail sales report for May are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against the other major currencies.

While the greenback rose against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen.

The greenback was worth 1.120 against the euro, 1.273 against the pound, 110.30 against the yen and 0.9704 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

