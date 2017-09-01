Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

The Labor Department’s U.S. jobs data for August will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking for consensus of 180,000, down from 209,000 in the previous period. Unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.3 percent.

Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.1918 against the euro, 110.12 against the yen, 0.9595 against the franc and 1.2945 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

