Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims, Personal Income & Spending

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 26 and personal income and spending for July are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major opponents before the data. While the greenback rose against the euro, franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen.

The greenback was valued at 1.1830 against the euro, 1.2864 against the pound, 11.63 against the yen and 0.9673 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

