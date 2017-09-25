Dollar Mixed As Investors Await A Slew Of Economic Reports

The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines today. Things will begin to pick up on the economic front tomorrow with the release of the S&P Case-Shiller data, as well as new home sales and consumer confidence.

Durable goods orders and pending home sales are slated for Wednesday, while GDP, weekly jobless claims and international trade are set for Thursday. Personal income, consumer spending, the Chicago PMI and consumer sentiment are also set for Friday.

The buck is down against the Japanese Yen Monday, but is up against its major European rivals. The dollar’s gains are strongest against the Euro, following the results of the German election over the weekend. German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office on Sunday, but will have to govern with a far less stable coalition.

French President Emmanuel Macron also suffered a defeat at the Senate elections on Sunday.

The dollar has risen to over a 1-week high of $1.1845 against the Euro Monday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1936.

German business sentiment dropped for the second straight month in September as companies were less satisfied with their current business situation and their short-term outlook, survey data from the Ifo Institute showed Monday.

The business confidence index fell to 115.2 in September, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 115.9 seen in August.

There is a pocket of risk in the rapid growth of UK consumer credit, the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England said Monday.

Lenders overall are placing too much weight on the recent performance of consumer lending in benign conditions as an indicator of underlying credit quality.

Banks are underestimating the losses they could incur in a downturn, the FPC noted.

The buck rose to a high of $1.3428 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since eased back to around $1.3470.

Japan’s government maintained its economic assessment for September, saying the economy is on a moderate recovery.

In its monthly report, the Cabinet Office retained its view on private consumption, business investment, exports, industrial production, corporate profits and employment situation.

The greenback reached an early high of Y112.53 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since retreated to around Y111.625.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a four-month high manufacturing PMI score of 52.6. That’s up from 52.2 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Japan’s leading index decreased less than initially estimated in July, latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 105.2 in July from 105.7 in June. The reading for July was revised up from 105.0.

