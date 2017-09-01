Dollar Recovers Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Economic Reports

The U.S. construction spending for July, ISM manufacturing index and University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for August are due at 10.00 am ET Friday.

Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback recovered from early lows versus the yen, euro and the franc, it dropped against the pound.

The greenback was worth 1.1871 against the euro, 110.16 against the yen, 0.9607 against the franc and 1.2969 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.

