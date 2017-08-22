Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly; Spending Growth Eases

Dutch consumer confidence improved slightly for the second straight month August, while spending growth eased further in June, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 26.0 in August from 25.0 in July.

Households’ judgment on the economic climate improved in August. The corresponding index climbed to 49 from 46 in the prior month.

At the same time, the index measuring willingness to buy showed no variations during the month.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a slower pace of 2.2 percent annually in June, following a 2.5 percent increase in May.

The measure has been rising since October 2014. In May, consumers spent more on clothing and home furnishings.

