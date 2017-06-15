Dutch Retail Sales Growth Remains Stable In April

Dutch retail sales growth held steady in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed a shopping-day-adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March, which was revised up from a 3.9 percent gain reported earlier.

The measure has been rising since May 2016.

Sales of non-food products grew 4.0 percent annually in April and total food sales increased by 3.7 percent.

