ECOPETROL: Board Of Directors Appoints Bay?n Pardo As New Chairman

The board of directors of the Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol accepted the resignation of Juan Carlos Echeverry as chairman, presented for family reasons, and appointed Felipe Bay?n Pardo, the executive vice president, to succeed him. Bay?n Pardo will take office as Ecopetrol’s chairman on September 15.

Felipe Bay?n Pardo, is a mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, both in Colombia and abroad.

Since February 2016 he has led Ecopetrol’s operations as vice president. As chairman, Bay?n Pardo should move ahead with Ecopetrol’s transformation and profitable growth, the board said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com