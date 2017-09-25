ECOPETROL: Company Signs Contract With Petronas For Exploration In Mexico

Colombia’s state-owned oil company Ecopetrol president Felipe Bay?n signed in Mexico City the contracts for the exploration of shallow waters blocks awarded last June. The Colombian company will explore and produce hydrocarbons in Mexico through joint-ventures with the local Pemex and Malaysia’s Petronas.

The first of the contracts signed in Mexico involves the so-called “Area 6,” in which Ecopetrol is associated with PC Carigali M?xico, a Petronas’ subsidiary, and “Area 8,” in association with Pemex.

“We are very pleased to be here in Mexico, This is a new milestone in Ecopetrol’ history, which is part of our strategy to strengthen and diversify exploration and production activities in Colombia and abroad, aiming at increasing reserves of hydrocarbons,” Bay?n said.

