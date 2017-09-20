Estonia PPI Climbs At Faster Rate In August

Estonia’s producer price inflation accelerated further in August, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

The producer price index rose 4.7 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in July.

The price index for the utility sector grew the most by 10.4 percent annually in August, followed by mining and quarrying sphere by 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.8 percent in August.

Data also showed that import prices climbed 3.9 percent in August from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import prices showed no variations.

Export prices increased 5.7 percent yearly and by 1.2 percent monthly in August.

