EUR/USD made a round trip to 1.2070 before falling back down, well under the 1.20 level. This could influence the decision by the European Central Bank when it decides on QE tapering. Here is the view from the ECB: Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: BTMU FX Strategy Research notes that the important date for […] The post EUR: The Level Of EUR Will Become Increasingly Important Into ECB Sep-7 Meeting – BTMU appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story