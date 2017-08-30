Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission has released economic sentiment survey results for August.

The euro changed little against its major counterparts following the data.

The euro was worth 131.32 against the yen, 1.1944 against the greenback, 1.1418 against the franc and 0.9247 against the pound around 5:01 am ET.

