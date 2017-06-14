Euro Little Changed After German CPI Data

Destatis is slated to release Germany’s final consumer price data for May in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET.

After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8798 against the pound, 1.0863 against the Swiss franc, 1.1215 against the U.S. dollar and 123.43 against the yen.

