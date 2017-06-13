Euro Little Changed After German WPI

Destatis issued Germany’s wholesale prices for May in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.

After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8831 against the pound, 1.0851 against the Swiss franc, 1.1187 against the U.S. dollar and 123.09 against the yen.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com