Euro Little Changed After German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index

Following the release of German ZEW economic confidence survey for June at 5:00 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 1.1214 against the greenback, 123.52 against the yen, 1.0842 against the franc and 0.8828 against the pound around 5:03 am ET.
