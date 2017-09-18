Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area final inflation figures. Inflation is seen at 1.5 percent in August, in line with the flash estimate.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered against the pound, yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc.

The euro was worth 132.91 against the yen, 1.1463 against the franc, 0.8805 against the pound and 1.1940 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.

